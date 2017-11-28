Cause of fire at senior living facility released

COLUMBUS, Ga. — About 50 crew members responded to an apartment fire in a complex that’s home to hundreds of elderly residents.

The fire happened inside one of the buildings at the Patriot Pointe Apartments on Chapman Way. News 3 caught up with the Battalion Chief on the scene. He explained the cause of the fire and the efforts it took to get the dozens of tenants safely evacuated.

Monday night, a fire at the Patriot Pointe Apartments in south Columbus sent many in a frenzy just before 7 p.m. The complex is a senior living facility to hundreds of tenants.

“We had a fire in.. I think it was apartment 136..a kitchen fire…we got the fire under control pretty quick but unfortunately it filled the entire building up with smoke,” says Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Bryan Watson.

Crews say, the fire happened on the first floor of the three story building. About 50 representatives with the Columbus Fire and EMS Department responded to the scene.

“And we had several elderly occupants who were confined to walkers and wheelchairs and what not..that we had to get out of the building,” says says Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Bryan Watson.

Thankfully there weren’t any severe injuries.

“We treated one on the scene and it’s my understanding he’s going back in his apartment,” says Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Bryan Watson.

Crews say the man was treated for slight smoke inhalation. Officials say, they’re glad they were able to respond in large numbers to the kitchen fire so quickly. They say, they train for moments like this.

Crews say to take this experience as a lesson. They say, to never leave food unattended, in an effort to avoid any other kitchen fires.