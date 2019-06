COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department confirms they were chasing a man tonight – who attempted to hit an officer with his car- following a traffic stop.

CPD says the vehicle chase ended around 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of 30th street and Hamilton.

Moments later the driver hopped out of the car and began running away from the police

Authorities say the man was captured on Tenth Ave.

No injuries were reported.