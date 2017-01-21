CPD reports the latest on deadly Whitesville Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga.- The crash happened on Whitesville Road near the Nissan Headquarters dealership around four in the afternoon.

64-year- old Bobby Crowder, Junior died in the crash.

Sergeant Chris Anderson with Columbus Police Motorsquad describes what he saw- when he arrived on scene.

“When I arrived there was a vehicle overturned in the intersection and there was another vehicle resting up against a telephone pole. Right now it’s still a preliminary investigation. We’re still in the midst of that now,” says Anderson.

Columbus Police say they are on hand to help the family of the victim in any way that they can.

