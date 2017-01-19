Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal’s costly education plan

There are efforts underway to provide teachers and students with the tools they need to succeed in Georgia.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett reports on what plans the Governor has in place.

This week Georgia Governor Nathan Deal called on state lawmakers to include funding for a new program focused on training teachers to help students learn to read.

It’s all part of a spending plan that will cost about 50 million dollars.

The plan includes a two percent pay increase for teachers.

Deal highlighted a request for two point seven million dollars to create a training center in Middle Georgia aimed at improving educators’ ability to teach reading.

Local educators are weighing.

Children that come from less economic type of backgrounds they suffer the most. I do agree that we do need a program in place to kind of jump start those kids so they can catch up with grade level material so they can read.

As a result of this plan, Deal also urged lawmakers to leave the state’s so-called ‘Rainy Day Fund’ intact.

That account is up to two billion dollars.