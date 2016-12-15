Georgia lawmaker to take conservative stance with immigration education legislation

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One Georgia lawmaker from Columbus is aiming to take a conservative stance on immigration when it comes to education.

News 3 spoke with state senator Josh McKoon about his proposed plan to bar Georgia immigrants without legal status from taking advantage of in-state college tuition. Currently, Georgia law requires that studnets who don’t have approved documentation of lawful presence in the United States mustt be charged out-of-state tuition rates save special circumstances and pending ongoing litigation.

Next month, legislators will have to consider McKoon’s proposal that would affect thousands of students. McKoon wants a law allowing only those legally living in the state of Georgia to be allowed access to in-state tuition to Georgia colleges and universities.

“I’m pro-immigration,” McKoon said. “I’m pro-legal immigration.”

Blurred lines shape the battle of immigration, not just in Georgia, but nationwide. McKoon has already championed a religious freedom bill in Georgia to mixed reaction. Along with continuing to pass that legislation, he also hopes to clear up some confusion when it comes to illegal immigrants taking advantage of in-state tuition at state colleges and universities.

“I think that in-state tuition is a taxpayer subsidized benefit that ought to be reserved to people who have legal status to be in the United States,” McKoon said.

Columbus State University political science chair Dr. Fred Gordon is in his eighth year of teaching at the school. In his 17 years of teaching overall, he says there are many layers comprising the issue of immigration and education, and it all comes down to several interpretations of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. Gordon believes universities bring a myriad of ideas, experiences and diversity together.

“I think immigrants play an important role,” Gordon said. “This is a big issue because it’s political football. It’s a classic case of federal versus state authority.”

CSU provided some more information as it concerns undocumented students in their overall student body. As of Spring 2016, three out of more than 8,000 students were enrolled without documented lawful presence in the United States. Each of those three students were charged the full non-resident (out-of-state) tuition rate. They did not receive tuition waivers, neither did they receive federal or state aid in compliance with current Georgia law.

Gordon says while proponents of McKoon’s legislation have reason to bar undocumented immigrants from accessing in-state tuition, the move could cripple enrollment at smaller schools. Currently, nearly a dozen public universities and colleges dispense waivers to some undocumented students. Those students are then able to pay an in-state tuition rate, which can sometimes be three times less than what they would have paid prior. The issue involves a potential loss of revenue for the state versus expanding rights to not just U.S. citizens, but those in the U.S. The question posed, then, is should people (whether citizens or not) be subject to all laws of the U.S. constitution?

On a local level, McKoon says poorer Georgian residents would benefit because more money might be available to them if the legislation passes. He wants to clarify that taxpayer money should be invested back into the taxpayers themselves.

“I think it makes a lot more sense to offer in-state tuition for someone who lives across the river in Phenix City than it does to give it to someone from China or another country where they’ve entered the US illegally,” McKoon said.

Gordon says some of his past undocumented students have experienced the hard-hitting emotion and passion that lie at the center of this two-way struggle.

“You would hate tuition to be the penultimate barrier to inhibit someone’s education,” Gordon opined. “The desire, motivation and contribution someone can make: that should be the real litmus test.”

“We’re not talking about preventing people coming to this country for opportunity to take advantage of in-state tuition,” McKoon countered. “What we’re saying is we’re not going to reward illegal conduct with taxpayer subsidized benefits.”

McKoon expects his legislation to hit the floor January 9, when Georgia lawmakers head back to the capitol. He says if the legislation makes it through both the state house and senate, Gov. Nathan Deal could sign it by next spring.