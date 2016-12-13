Georgia officials hope to reap rewards of renewable energy with solar highway project

WEST POINT, Ga. – The future shines bright for Georgia highways, as several local organizations are helping the state make history. The road to success runs through West Point. Georgia highways are about to get a lot smarter, and officials hope to reap the rewards of renewable energy.

For the past six decades, I-85 has hosted plenty of cars of all makes and models. And as times change, and vehicle technology advances, so too must the freeway they run on. At least, that’s what the Ray Foundation’s Harriet Langford believes. Langford is building on her father Ray C. Anderson’s legacy by fulfilling the need for Georgia highways to become incubators for solar and wind energy.

Construction is underway to make I-85 a solar highway.

“It’s going to be the first installation in the United States,” Langford told News 3. “We think this is a great opportunity to showcase to all of our visitors that come to the visitor’s center.”

Langford says nearly three quarters of a million people come to the visitor’s center annually.

West Point-based Kia Motors has already installed an electric car charging access point. Now, workers are close to completing the first phase of sticking solar panels to the pavement. Their goal is to promote clean energy among roadways and waterways.

Langford expects the current phase of the solar highway project to be complete by next week. The Wattway and WheelRight projects are also included in the renewable energy initiative. Governor Deal will also be on hand to celebrate the occasion.