Man wanted for attempted murder in Fla. gets arrested after standoff in Phenix City: See exclusive takedown video

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — An update on a Phenix City standoff which led to the arrest of the arrest of David Lee Hicks — who was wanted for several felonies including attempted murder.

Local authorities worked with the US Marshal’s Office to take him

in to custody today at the Central Highlands Apartment Complex off 22nd Avenue.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett was the first on scene she joins us now with video of his capture that you will see only on three.

Around 11:30 Tuesday morning law enforcement had an area of the Central Highlands Apartments blocked off.

Phenix City Police and US Marshals were on scene with their guns drawn–where david Lee Hicks of Pensacola was holed up.

Officials on scene spoke to News 3 about how they were tipped off about Hicks whose charges include aggravated carjacking and attempted murder.

“One of investigators is assigned to the U.S Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and they were working a case that was assigned to them out of Pensacola,” says Lt. Steve Nolin, with the Phenix City.

Police say, when they arrived they knew they had the right location.

“They actually observed him on the premises and when he saw the officers he went in to the apartment,” says Lt. Nolin.

Phenix City Police have been working in conjunction with Florida authorities in an effort to nab the suspect. They say the takedown took 20 minutes and that the suspect wasn’t home alone during the incident.

“We were concerned because his child who approximately about four or five year old inside the apartment. We weren’t sure who else was inside the apartment but that was resolved fairly quickly. He released the child,” says Lt. Nolin.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time they’ve had crime in the area.

One woman says it happens so much that she doesn’t feel comfortable showing her face for fear of her safety.

She explains why she’s planning to move.

“I saw the dogs the police with the dogs everything and go with guns inside the apartment that’s scary,” a witness says.

Moments after the takedown an adult woman and another child exited the apartment.

Police on scene told me those two were also family members of Hicks.

Right now, Hicks is being held as a fugitive in THE Russell County Jail awaiting extradition to Pensacola.