BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A major traffic crash has occurred on Georgia Highway 26 in Buena Vista.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Coroner’s Office, along with other first responders, have responded to the crash, near McAllister Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as they become available.