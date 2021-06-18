Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright earns job of 2021 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen

COLUMBUS, GA – Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright has been named the 2021 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.
The job comes with a $5,000 scholarship for winning Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. On the third night of preliminary competition, Wright won the talent category for her vocal performance of the song “Astonishing,” earning her an additional $100 scholarship.
Her social impact initiative is “Stop the Bleed,” which is focused on teaching regular citizens basic emergency life-saving skills, specifically those that stop bleeding, when they find themselves as the first person on the scene of a trauma.
When asked about earning the job of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Wright shared, “Honestly, I am surprised. One word to sum up this week is growth. My first year, I left with a non-finalist award. The next year, I left with second runner-up. And now I am leaving as the new Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. So, just keep growing, keep learning, keep bettering yourself because you will eventually reach your goal.”
Wright, a Calhoun, Ga. resident and a graduate of Calhoun High School, takes over the duties from the 2019-2020 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Mary Wilhelmina Hodges.
Now that she has earned the job of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Wright will have only three weeks to crisscross the state as she prepares to compete as a candidate for the position of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, which will take place in Orlando, Fl., Saturday, July 31, 2021, with preliminary competitions July 29-30.
The candidates who complete the Top Five Finalists are:
1st Runner-up and the winner of a $1,500 Scholarship: Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang
2nd Runner-up and the winner of a $1,000 Scholarship: Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Anna Kate Robinson
3rd Runner-up and the winner of a $750 Scholarship: Miss Columbus’s Outstanding Teen Jessica Roberts
4th Runner-up and the winner of a $500 Scholarship: Miss Fayette County’s Outstanding Teen Morgan Kennedy
The evening started with the Top 15, which each received a $250 scholarship. The candidates 6 through 15 are (in no order):
Miss Cherokee Rose’s Outstanding Teen Carley Vogel
Miss Albany’s Outstanding Teen Sarah Jane Houston
Miss Middle West Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Mosby Hill
Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Catherine Kitchens
Miss Historic Columbus’s Outstanding Teen Lanier Brown
Miss Amicalola Falls’ Outstanding Teen Mara Eva Cline
Miss River City’s Outstanding Teen Catherine McNutt
Miss University of Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Georgia Nunn
Miss Gwinnett’s Outstanding Teen Savannah Stevens
Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright
Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Rylee Ruegger
The following recognitions also were presented:
Non-Finalist $100 Scholarship for Evening Wear/On-Stage Interview Questions
Miss Southeast Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Addie Freeman
Miss Harris County’s Outstanding Teen Brooke Marshall
Miss Fulton County’s Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Sanders
Non-Finalist $250 Scholarship for Talent
Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen Mary-Margaret Waddell
Miss Southern Rivers’ Outstanding Teen Eliza Raines
Miss Fulton County’s Outstanding Teen Remelie Heide
The following teams were recognized for their fundraising efforts:
Team Albany
Team Atlanta
Team Central Georgia
Team Cobb County
Team Fayette
Team Harris County
Team Northwest Georgia
Team Presidential Pathways
Team Troup County
The Shelby and Wanda Amos Foundation sponsored the following awards presented at the annual Farewell Luncheon that took place on Thursday:
Miss Congeniality Award: Miss Southern Rivers’ Outstanding Teen Eliza Raines
Miss Photogenic Award: Miss Cherokee Rose’s Outstanding Teen Charlie Key
Miss Hostess Award Miss Flint River’s Outstanding Teen Briana Drake
Results from the preliminary competition from earlier in the week:
First Night Preliminary Results:
Outstanding Teen Talent: Catherine Kitchens, Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Sandy Springs, Ga.
Outstanding Teen Evening Wear & On-Stage Question: Anna Kate Robinson, Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, Wrightsville, Ga. Miss Fulton County’s Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Sanders
Miss Georgia Talent: Rosa Campos, Miss Rome, Hometown: Buford, Ga.
Miss Georgia On-Stage Question and Social Impact Initiative Pitch: Olivia McMillan, Miss Warner Robins, Hometown: Centerville, Ga.
Second Night Preliminary Results:
Outstanding Teen Talent: Rebecca Zhang, Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Outstanding Teen Evening Wear & On-Stage Question: Mara Eva Cline, Miss Amicalola Fall’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Braselton, Ga.
Miss Georgia Talent: Carley Vogel, Miss Cherokee Rose, Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.
Miss Georgia On-Stage Question and Social Impact Initiative Pitch: Rosa Campos, Miss Rome, Hometown: Buford, Ga.
Third Night Preliminary Results:
Outstanding Teen Talent: Megan Wright, Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Calhoun. Ga.
Outstanding Teen Evening Wear & On-Stage Question: Rebecca Zhang, Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Miss Georgia Talent: Olivia McMillan, Miss Warner Robins, Hometown: Centerville, Ga.
Miss Georgia On-Stage Question and Social Impact Initiative Pitch: Karson Pennington, Miss University of Georgia, Hometown: Augusta, Ga.
Completing the 76th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, the event will resume tomorrow at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Ga., with selection of the new Miss Georgia. A limited number of remaining tickets are available for purchase in the RiverCenter’s Box Office.