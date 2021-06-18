Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright earns job of 2021 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen

COLUMBUS, GA – Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright has been named the 2021 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

The job comes with a $5,000 scholarship for winning Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. On the third night of preliminary competition, Wright won the talent category for her vocal performance of the song “Astonishing,” earning her an additional $100 scholarship.

Her social impact initiative is “Stop the Bleed,” which is focused on teaching regular citizens basic emergency life-saving skills, specifically those that stop bleeding, when they find themselves as the first person on the scene of a trauma.

When asked about earning the job of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Wright shared, “Honestly, I am surprised. One word to sum up this week is growth. My first year, I left with a non-finalist award. The next year, I left with second runner-up. And now I am leaving as the new Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. So, just keep growing, keep learning, keep bettering yourself because you will eventually reach your goal.”

Wright, a Calhoun, Ga. resident and a graduate of Calhoun High School, takes over the duties from the 2019-2020 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Mary Wilhelmina Hodges.

Now that she has earned the job of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Wright will have only three weeks to crisscross the state as she prepares to compete as a candidate for the position of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, which will take place in Orlando, Fl., Saturday, July 31, 2021, with preliminary competitions July 29-30.

The candidates who complete the Top Five Finalists are:

1st Runner-up and the winner of a $1,500 Scholarship: Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang

2nd Runner-up and the winner of a $1,000 Scholarship: Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Anna Kate Robinson

3rd Runner-up and the winner of a $750 Scholarship: Miss Columbus’s Outstanding Teen Jessica Roberts

4th Runner-up and the winner of a $500 Scholarship: Miss Fayette County’s Outstanding Teen Morgan Kennedy

The evening started with the Top 15, which each received a $250 scholarship. The candidates 6 through 15 are (in no order):

Miss Cherokee Rose’s Outstanding Teen Carley Vogel

Miss Albany’s Outstanding Teen Sarah Jane Houston

Miss Middle West Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Mosby Hill

Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Catherine Kitchens

Miss Historic Columbus’s Outstanding Teen Lanier Brown

Miss Amicalola Falls’ Outstanding Teen Mara Eva Cline

Miss River City’s Outstanding Teen Catherine McNutt

Miss University of Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Georgia Nunn

Miss Gwinnett’s Outstanding Teen Savannah Stevens

Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright

Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Rylee Ruegger

The following recognitions also were presented:



Non-Finalist $100 Scholarship for Evening Wear/On-Stage Interview Questions

Miss Southeast Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Addie Freeman

Miss Harris County’s Outstanding Teen Brooke Marshall

Miss Fulton County’s Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Sanders

Non-Finalist $250 Scholarship for Talent

Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen Mary-Margaret Waddell

Miss Southern Rivers’ Outstanding Teen Eliza Raines

Miss Fulton County’s Outstanding Teen Remelie Heide

The following teams were recognized for their fundraising efforts:

Team Albany

Team Atlanta

Team Central Georgia

Team Cobb County

Team Fayette

Team Harris County

Team Northwest Georgia

Team Presidential Pathways

Team Troup County

The Shelby and Wanda Amos Foundation sponsored the following awards presented at the annual Farewell Luncheon that took place on Thursday:

Miss Congeniality Award: Miss Southern Rivers’ Outstanding Teen Eliza Raines

Miss Photogenic Award: Miss Cherokee Rose’s Outstanding Teen Charlie Key

Miss Hostess Award Miss Flint River’s Outstanding Teen Briana Drake



Results from the preliminary competition from earlier in the week:



First Night Preliminary Results:

Outstanding Teen Talent: Catherine Kitchens, Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Sandy Springs, Ga.

Outstanding Teen Evening Wear & On-Stage Question: Anna Kate Robinson, Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, Wrightsville, Ga. Miss Fulton County’s Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Sanders

Miss Georgia Talent: Rosa Campos, Miss Rome, Hometown: Buford, Ga.

Miss Georgia On-Stage Question and Social Impact Initiative Pitch: Olivia McMillan, Miss Warner Robins, Hometown: Centerville, Ga.

Second Night Preliminary Results:

Outstanding Teen Talent: Rebecca Zhang, Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.

Outstanding Teen Evening Wear & On-Stage Question: Mara Eva Cline, Miss Amicalola Fall’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Braselton, Ga.

Miss Georgia Talent: Carley Vogel, Miss Cherokee Rose, Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.

Miss Georgia On-Stage Question and Social Impact Initiative Pitch: Rosa Campos, Miss Rome, Hometown: Buford, Ga.

Third Night Preliminary Results:

Outstanding Teen Talent: Megan Wright, Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Calhoun. Ga.

Outstanding Teen Evening Wear & On-Stage Question: Rebecca Zhang, Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.

Miss Georgia Talent: Olivia McMillan, Miss Warner Robins, Hometown: Centerville, Ga.

Miss Georgia On-Stage Question and Social Impact Initiative Pitch: Karson Pennington, Miss University of Georgia, Hometown: Augusta, Ga.

Completing the 76th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, the event will resume tomorrow at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Ga., with selection of the new Miss Georgia. A limited number of remaining tickets are available for purchase in the RiverCenter’s Box Office.