Miss Georgia joins News 3 This Morning to discuss preparation ahead of the Miss America Competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The peach state welcomed a new Miss Georgia this weekend, as Karson Pennington, Miss University of Georgia, was awarded the prestigious honor and title in the Fountain City on Saturday night.

Pennington joined News 3 This Morning to discuss her new roles and responsibilities as Miss Georgia and how she plans to prepare for the 100th Miss America Competition.

Pennington plans to bring her social impact initiative, “ROAR: Reach Out and Read,” to the national spotlight on the Miss America Competition stage. The national non-profit, “champions the positive effects of reading daily and engaging in other language-rich activities with young children,” all across the country.

As Miss Georgia, Pennington will serve as the big sister to Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Wright, who earned the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night at the Columbus River Center.

In a web exclusive interview below, Pennington shared her previous involvement with Cartoon Network and Travelocity. Pennington also reflected on being awarded, “Most Likely to Win Miss America,” by her senior class in high school ahead of the big competition that she’ll now be participating in as Miss Georgia.