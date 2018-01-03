New Year’s Day murder suspect receives additional charges

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Columbus Police say Tommy McNeal is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17th at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrest into the first murder of 2018.

65-year-old Tommy McNeal was arrested for the murder of Nancy Johnson.

Columbus police say Johnson was killed just after midnight on New Year’s Day. Police swarmed a home on Kendrick Avenue Wednesday evening and captured their suspect. Major J.D. Hawk says a SWAT team was called to the scene because of McNeal’s violent past.

Major Hawk is referencing a murder that took place in March of 1975, when McNeal was 23-years-old. McNeal was convicted of shooting and killing Officer Hugh Eubanks in Bolivar, Tennessee who had responded to a domestic disturbance as Officer Eubanks was giving the all clear on his radio, McNeal shot him in the chest twice with a rifle. McNeal was released on parole after serving 15 years in prison.

McNeal was transported to the county jail and will be charged with murder.

As News 3 has reported, 63-year-old Nancy Johnson was shot then later died from her injuries sustained in the shooting. 44-year-old Gloria Johnson was also shot and treated for gunshot wounds, but was later released from Midtown Medical Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss