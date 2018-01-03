New Year’s Day murder suspect receives additional charges

UPDATE: Columbus Police say Tommy McNeal is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17th at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrest into the first murder of 2018.

65-year-old Tommy McNeal was arrested for the murder of Nancy Johnson.

Columbus police say Johnson was killed just after midnight on New Year’s Day. Police swarmed a home on Kendrick Avenue Wednesday evening and captured their suspect. Major J.D. Hawk says a SWAT team was called to the scene because of McNeal’s violent past.

Major Hawk is referencing a murder that took place in March of 1975, when McNeal was 23-years-old. McNeal was convicted of shooting and killing Officer Hugh Eubanks in Bolivar, Tennessee who had responded to a domestic disturbance as Officer Eubanks was giving the all clear on his radio, McNeal shot him in the chest twice with a rifle. McNeal was released on parole after serving 15 years in prison.

McNeal was transported to the county jail and will be charged with murder.

As News 3 has reported, 63-year-old Nancy Johnson was shot then later died from her injuries sustained in the shooting. 44-year-old Gloria Johnson was also shot and treated for gunshot wounds, but was later released from Midtown Medical Center.