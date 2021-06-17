Night 2: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition

(Miss Amicalola Falls Outstanding Teen Mara Eva Cline)

COLUMBUS, GA – Here are the results after the second night of preliminary competition at the 2021 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia.

(Carley Vogel, Miss Cherokee Rose)

The preliminary talent winner is Miss Northwest Georgia Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang. Her talent was ballet en pointe to “Someone in the Crowd” from La La Land. Her hometown is Johns Creek, Ga., and she attends Chattahoochee High School. Her social impact initiative is #StepOutStep.

Miss Amicalola Falls Outstanding Teen Mara Eva Cline won tonight’s evening wear and on-stage question. Her hometown is Braselton, Ga. She attends Buford High School. Her social impact initiative is “Safe in the Sun.” Her career ambition is to become a broadcast meteorologist on The Weather Channel.

(Miss Georgia Candidate Rosa Campos, Miss Rome)

Miss Georgia Candidate Rosa Campos, Miss Rome, won tonight’s preliminary competition for on-stage interview/social impact initiative pitch and a $250 scholarship. Her social impact initiative is “Diverse. Inclusive. Together.” Her hometown is Buford, Ga.

(Miss Northwest Georgia Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang)

Carley Vogel, Miss Cherokee Rose, won tonight’s Miss Georgia preliminary talent competition and a $500 scholarship by singing “Glitter and Be Gay” from the operetta Candide written by Leonard Bernstein. Her social impact initiative is “Love Your Liver – Love Yourself.” Her hometown is Kennesaw, Ga.

The 76th Miss Georgia Competition will resume on Wednesday. A limited number of remaining tickets are available for purchase in the RiverCenter’s Box Office.