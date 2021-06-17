Night 3: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. – After the third round of preliminaries for the 2021 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, here are tonight’s results:

The preliminary talent winner is Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen Megan Wright. Her talent was Broadway Vocal performing the song “Astonishing.” Her hometown is Calhoun. Ga., and she attends Calhoun High School. Her social impact initiative is “Stop the Bleed.”

Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang won tonight’s evening wear and on-stage question. Her hometown is Johns Creek, Ga. She attends Chattahoochee High School. Her social impact initiative is “#StepOutStepUp.”

Miss Georgia Candidate Karson Pennington, Miss University of Georgia, won tonight’s preliminary competition for on-stage interview/social impact initiative pitch and a $250 scholarship. Her social impact initiative is “ROAR: Reach Out and Read.” Her hometown is Augusta, Ga.

Olivia McMillan, Miss Warner Robins, won tonight’s Miss Georgia preliminary talent competition and a $500 scholarship by singing “Chi il bel sogno di Doretta” from the opera La Rondine. Her social impact initiative is “#BeYou.”