Olivia Jerrall becomes first woman to sign with Rapids

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The excitement around the Columbus Rapids, the new professional indoor soccer team, is around the fact they will field a professional women’s team. The first player of that team was introduced to WRBL News 3 on Tuesday. Olivia Jarrell, who scored 71 goals while she played for Columbus State, put pen to paper to become the first woman to sign with the organization.

After she made a huge impact for the CSU Lady Cougars, even becoming the 2018 Peach Belt Player of the Year, she’s excited to be part of this new chapter of professional soccer in the Fountain City. The indoor game will be vastly different that the traditional soccer she played in college, but Jarrell is ready to tackle that.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m all for women in this industry because we are so under rated. It’s great to be appreciated. Not just for me but for everyone around. I always love a challenge. So doing indoor is something different for me, and so I love to embrace it.” Olivia Jarrell – first woman to sign with the Columbus Rapids

Miguel Galindo, the Rapids Women’s Soccer head coach, knows Jarrell’s game very well. He was there when Olivia was breaking record at Columbus State. He was speechless when Olivia finally signed with his team.

“You can look at me now, I’m at a loss for words simply because this is new. It’s exciting for her. It’s exciting for the women that I’m currently talking to try and sign as well. But to have the first signing today here in the office I’m stoked.” Miguel Galindo – Columbus Rapids Women’s soccer head coach

Head coach Galindo also said more and more players have reached out to the Rapids to become part of this roster. WRBL News 3 Sports will keep you updated with the roster and games when those details become available.