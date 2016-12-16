Police officers treat local kids with Christmas shopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police lights and sirens rang out in Columbus Thursday evening as a motorcade made its way to the Whittlesey Boulevard area. The officers were actually on their way to shop with kids for Christmas presents.

Kids from the community paired up with law enforcement officers to do some Christmas shopping at Walmart. The kids had $100 to spend officers encouraged them to shop for family members and not just themselves.

6th grader Annaleise Ovdenk loaded up her shopping cart Thursday evening with the help of law enforcement.

“It means something really awesome to me like being with a cop who actually save millions and millions of lives and risk their own life at the same time. It’s pretty awesome,” says Annaleise.

This is Deputy Michael Thomas’ first time participating in Cops, Kids, and Christmas.

“I met a new friend and you know I love it,” says Thomas.

Major JD Hawk with Columbus police says its not just the kids who enjoy the shopping.

“Gives the officers a little joy in the Christmas, too, when they see how these kids act. It also builds a relationship. I’ve had kids that went shopping years and years ago that are adults now and they come and say ‘I remember’,” says Hawk.

This comes at an emotional time for police following recent police shootings in Georgia.

“Coupled with that it lets the public know police officers are human. We’re out here. We have a relationship with the public and it puts us as human beings to the public,” says Hawk.

Thomas enjoyed shopping with his new friend.

“I would definitely do it again and I’ll be the first on the list,” says Thomas.

Officers left with a smile, while shoppers, rushed home with treasures.

There were about 75 officers from agencies across the valley in the motorcade and 56 kids went shopping. The Fraternal Order of Police funds the shopping trip.