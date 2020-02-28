Report: Plane that crashed, killing 4, broke up in air

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) – Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed in the north Georgia mountains, killing four people on board, broke up in the air after a pilot reported problems.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Wednesday that a pilot on the Feb. 8 flight from an Atlanta suburb to Nashville, Tennessee told an air traffic controller there was trouble with the autopilot.

A pilot also reported a problem with a flight instrument that indicates the aircraft’s position relative to the horizon.

The plane was on what was listed as a training flight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories