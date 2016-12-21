Safety tips in wake of lifted fireworks ban

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced this week that the statewide fireworks ban has been lifted.

The New Year is just more than a week away and we understand that some will use fireworks as part of their celebration, but there are some things you should consider.

Governor Nathan Deal lifted the fireworks and outdoor campfire bans Tuesday. They were put in effect last month due to the severe drought conditions across Georgia.

The Governor issued an executive order which reads in part, “Increased precipitation in recent weeks has diminished the threat posed by consumer fireworks. Greg Lang with Columbus Fire and EMS weighs in on fireworks safety.

“Read the manufacturer’s recommendations on the label before they open it up. It’s important to follow those instructions. Also, when you’re lighting the fireworks, light them one at a time. Give it time for that firework to go off and then you can go ahead and proceed and shoot off the next one,” says Deputy Chief Lang.

Lang also says to be sure to light your fireworks in an open space away from trees and power lines.

Deputy Chief Lang adds when it comes to outdoor camp fires, be sure to set a perimeter to keep that fire contained. He also says when lighting the campfire do not use more than two logs.

He says abiding by these rules will keep a fire from getting out of hand.