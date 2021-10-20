Savannah Bananas are coming to Golden Park

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Golden Park was built in the 1920’s and as baseball made a return with the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots, the Fountain City iconic park will welcome a crazy new brand of baseball. The Savannah Bananas have announced that Columbus, Georgia will be a stop on their 2022 World Tour. The Bananas will also play their new version of baseball called “Banana Ball” Here are the rules:

Every Inning Counts

Two hour time limit

Batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box

No bunting

Batters can steal 1st base

No walks are allowed

1-on-1 showdown tiebreaker

No mound visits

If a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out

The Bananas will take on their travelling opponents the “Party Animals” similar to the Washington Generals for the Harlem Globetrotters. However these games are not scripted. Jesse Cole, the Savannah Bananas owner, talked with WRBL as to why Golden Park was a good fit for the 2022 World Tour.



“You know I think when you look at the ball park it was built in 1926 the same as Grayson. Lost minor league baseball just like Grayson. You know similar seating bowl just like Grayson, and I think it’s a perfect fit for us. We know what we can bring. I just tell fans to buckle up because it’s going to be an absolute circus. We can’t wait to bring some electricity to that stadium,” said Cole.



Jesse Cole and the Bananas will continue to push the limits and expectations of baseball and bring some surprises to Golden Park in their stop.



“Yea we’re just trying to continue to say how can we make the game more fun. We’re going to experiment. I can guarantee this Rex there are things going to be done in Columbus that won’t be done before. That’s what’s going to be fun about it,” said Cole.



Jesse Cole also said in order for fans to get a ticket to this April 14th Savannah Bananas World Tour there will be a priority list to sign up for. Details for that priority list will be released on a later date.