Shaw High student arrested after making threat to another student

A Muscogee County student has been arrested after an investigation into a social media threat to another student.

The school district says the social media post was brought to the attention of administrators Tuesday morning. The report provided to administrators was published off campus and included a solicitation to harm another student at Shaw High School.

As a result of an investigation into the threat, a student was arrested and will be charged with criminal solicitation. The student has also been removed from the school environment and will face immediate disciplinary action.

The Muscogee County School District says threats, in any form, made on or off campus will be considered with gravity. Rule 10 of the Student Code of Conduct outlines the District’s authority to take disciplinary action regarding any off-campus actions taken by students. Actions that make a student’s presence on campus a potential danger to persons or property at the school or cause disruption to the learning environment could result in felony criminal charges. This includes, but is not limited to, electronic communications such as emails and social media posts.