 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 391,466 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,666 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 391,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,439 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,496 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 16 as the state of Georgia reported 387,930 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,603 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 17.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 39,105 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,666 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 184 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,906 total cases today, Nov. 17. There were 3,190 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 900 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton34631252365226
Gwinnett33937254847522
Cobb24333281948413
DeKalb23947129642516
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State15724107320228
Hall116032311886
Chatham100702151995
Clayton91665751885
Richmond886660219220
Cherokee830010031094
Bibb703222321413
Henry69888591256
Whitfield678393750
Muscogee66663161843
Clarke63041173501
Forsyth5477549571
Columbia4989885694
Lowndes48429799329
Floyd4658377672
Douglas4555545795
Bartow4114495985
Houston40304271002
Glynn39871181088
Carroll37731203819
Paulding3605767712
Dougherty33742241975
Coweta32621303644
Bulloch32224223417
Troup31905511151
Newton31573871032
Barrow2891219560
Jackson2836188474
Gordon2825301545
Walton2593366753
Coffee2462279684
Baldwin2439120681
Fayette2403400611
Rockdale2369149471
Walker226559491
Colquitt2203373415
Laurens21423571046
Tift2101198677
Habersham205525762
Unknown200743660
Effingham198289291
Chattahoochee19062711
Polk1895285301
Ware1849656706
Catoosa178025260
Spalding1777375686
Thomas1686151744
Camden158579182
Toombs158255593
Murray140634170
Liberty140451280
Stephens138315461
Decatur1378156404
Bryan136253161
Wayne1339181412
Emanuel1263135434
Appling121194390
Lumpkin116326191
Gilmer114153283
White112515260
Chattooga107591302
Franklin107149191
Union100113311
Dawson99534110
Sumter989194692
Tattnall98861195
Burke958218122
Pickens95265132
Oconee949320340
Washington923102166
Fannin91733306
Ben Hill91261353
Jefferson91145372
Madison909105125
Grady90167263
Harris90072270
Upson889519716
Mitchell87964471
Peach873113270
Putnam87076280
Elbert852211144
Monroe843125592
Butts831148451
Jeff Davis825112274
Haralson796367173
Lee77895321
McDuffie751126191
Pierce723451263
Jones70436180
Crisp699191266
Dodge6963342913
Cook690103161
Charlton67189116
Hart65968205
Bacon65885183
Banks6572091
Meriwether622125190
Worth62272351
Greene61473262
Early59047360
Candler56834263
Stewart56849170
Morgan56120161
Brooks55958263
Bleckley535158291
Berrien5201161710
Towns51620166
Telfair512127253
Rabun5065110
Brantley505226141
Atkinson5036580
Evans5033375
Lamar489122223
Jenkins48510330
Clinch48245130
Screven46329111
Oglethorpe45855131
Johnson45460272
Seminole44947120
Dade4421660
Hancock43512450
Pike425293124
Wilkinson40219180
Dooly39660181
Irwin38322110
Montgomery3813191
Wheeler37050171
Pulaski36167240
Turner35654251
Wilkes3485970
Terrell34740321
Miller3445721
Randolph34420300
McIntosh3372071
Lanier3295473
Treutlen32552131
Long2942050
Macon27339141
Calhoun27023100
Wilcox26972262
Heard2677170
Lincoln2652782
Jasper26415042
Taylor25468130
Echols2511620
Twiggs2368140
Marion21426100
Crawford2112360
Talbot1982680
Warren1782662
Clay1251930
Schley1183620
Baker1021860
Glascock591620
Webster451420
Quitman433110
Taliaferro33400
jjjjj

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 40°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 69° 40°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 44°

Friday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Saturday

74° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 54°

Sunday

75° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 58°

Monday

75° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 75° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories