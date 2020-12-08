 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 452,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,277 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 452,369 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 36,461 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,027 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 4 as the state of Georgia reported 433,353 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 3,709 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 8.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 59,898 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,277 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 191 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,065 total cases today, Dec. 8. There were 3,418 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,008 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton40512398168841
Gwinnett39910383751337
Cobb28542432450919
DeKalb28122194245231
Non-GA Resident18477171522368
Hall134714661999
Chatham110813772049
Clayton1059477519910
Richmond10299110820129
Cherokee990218881144
Henry8394136513210
Whitfield8374365952
Bibb780237422419
Muscogee72774921917
Clarke71201373551
Forsyth6895862661
Columbia58021448777
Lowndes547213839534
Floyd5458624849
Douglas5382946887
Bartow48808441027
Houston46037661047
Paulding44031397834
Carroll435517848813
Glynn424021311710
Coweta39042167715
Newton36396711074
Jackson3531322537
Dougherty35264341996
Barrow3520315590
Troup34187391197
Bulloch33804893521
Gordon3282509555
Walton3191543784
Fayette2939714623
Coffee2835405729
Rockdale2809231567
Walker2797133533
Baldwin2601175703
Habersham254749822
Tift24863186810
Laurens23334711108
Colquitt2331406438
Catoosa230476321
Unknown230250510
Effingham2155128321
Polk2085542341
Chattahoochee20653012
Spalding20435697810
Murray1963138261
Ware1930769729
Camden1851130183
Thomas1843235785
Toombs170175619
Stephens165530452
Liberty156788291
Wayne1527212454
Bryan149787162
Decatur1436254415
White142624280
Lumpkin135929191
Gilmer130388294
Emanuel1302182435
Franklin126087194
Appling1257119411
Dawson122851110
Chattooga1200157323
Madison1155174136
Union115018371
Oconee1138401352
Pickens1120138144
Sumter1082271693
Fannin107245307
Tattnall10631462110
Burke1044280133
Washington10221492015
Harris1008108280
Ben Hill999126355
Peach998178280
Jefferson98965382
Monroe964174593
Elbert962331228
Haralson962497218
Upson961645719
Butts955250451
Putnam948106301
Grady940123274
Mitchell927117492
Lee858222321
Jeff Davis857159304
Banks85542121
McDuffie837177212
Cook826149191
Hart814173209
Jones79365201
Pierce755509264
Crisp7452472610
Dodge7413824016
Charlton727117118
Greene683111262
Worth682128363
Rabun67918120
Bacon670104204
Meriwether665184190
Brooks658120264
Berrien6311701811
Early62691371
Morgan61027271
Towns598212211
Lamar596189234
Candler58538278
Stewart58451170
Brantley566279181
Bleckley565178303
Dade5593471
Atkinson5488190
Oglethorpe53673131
Telfair528145273
Evans5264185
Hancock52018460
Pike500394125
Clinch49746130
Seminole49772120
Jenkins48815340
Screven47433114
Johnson47171293
Dooly44476191
Irwin43342114
Wilkinson43337180
Montgomery4033891
Pulaski39389254
Turner39188241
Wilkes38710382
McIntosh3853082
Terrell37782331
Wheeler37056181
Miller3616521
Lanier3486873
Randolph34725301
Long3352450
Treutlen33556141
Heard32112780
Macon31653151
Jasper31025652
Wilcox308110253
Calhoun29534110
Taylor292133130
Lincoln2885692
Echols2832521
Twiggs26513154
Crawford2503061
Marion22135100
Talbot2103380
Warren1943662
Schley1364620
Clay1272430
Baker1092160
Glascock662020
Quitman464010
Webster461720
Taliaferro40400

