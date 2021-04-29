 

 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 878,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,274 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 878,827 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,500 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,534 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 28, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 877,816 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,068 new cases were confirmed on April 29, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 219,896 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 29, 2021, the state reports that 6,054,840 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 29, in Columbus, 14,274 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 396 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,334 total cases today, April 29. There were 5,907 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,157 cases in Harris County, as of the April 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8617114423107070
Fulton8157714437127193
Cobb603321716896184
DeKalb57542719491971
Hall24937206443925
Non-GA Resident235945580473153
Clayton23561267344721
Cherokee22253841530114
Chatham20107288842426
Richmond19855449241389
Henry19095583229427
Forsyth1783243281807
Whitfield14806194422814
Muscogee14274191339653
Bibb13317244740441
Clarke1273322131377
Douglas11900310117441
Bartow11185334820716
Columbia11007570416042
Paulding10715589616547
Houston10038442219161
Floyd9964192518339
Barrow870511611324
Coweta8641534020512
Jackson8490128514011
Walton8040245823420
Lowndes7773481214167
Newton7471343621819
Carroll73963875131107
Glynn6669140815219
Fayette6622221415215
Gordon6484161210311
Walker6480874807
Rockdale6005154315219
Troup5907152118638
Catoosa5639612646
Dougherty5533194828022
Bulloch524915136449
Habersham46393981528
Coffee4231105813634
Murray4165741815
Spalding4043215615533
Polk393216588113
Baldwin383164811216
Effingham3789765653
Laurens3705183414423
Thomas354083211310
Colquitt351711357839
Tift342114369629
Liberty3410534602
Chattahoochee3334606132
Camden3202724296
Oconee3048940648
Ware3006182315223
Stephens2971115792
White29711866713
Toombs29154539815
Lumpkin2783147628
Madison27354744610
Wayne27318247710
Bryan2717879363
Dawson2706314421
Pickens25268486415
Gilmer24744447112
Unknown2382796111
Franklin23373084310
Butts2280786766
Chattooga2226555618
Harris2157375571
Decatur21447685515
Fannin21142466010
Union2030164703
Appling1914385665
Monroe18637528713
Peach1847761527
Tattnall18424564619
Upson1809163110719
Sumter1799735929
Putnam1791379570
Burke17727843724
Emanuel17328065328
Haralson17149033547
Hart17086463715
McDuffie1674787417
Banks1629176332
Washington16114096024
Lee15921117508
Jefferson1579359597
Jones1574426534
Grady15405814713
Mitchell1531534748
Elbert15267535814
Rabun1526183418
Meriwether15174677212
Greene1498311568
Ben Hill14885886118
Crisp14366355623
Lamar13406804511
Jeff Davis1293585368
Bacon1287351288
Pierce125711954213
Dade1208194131
Worth1189587617
Morgan1188905237
Oglethorpe1188279281
Cook1162653375
Towns10911194312
Dodge108210165646
Charlton1065298258
Pike106011942614
Berrien10567663212
Early1009156435
Brooks9404443611
Brantley927679325
Hancock83376623
Screven8121682110
Bleckley8006443417
Johnson787328427
Dooly7842773213
Stewart784100240
Atkinson780237181
Evans7571981712
Seminole751201171
Candler7421923629
Clinch735234251
Wilkinson730193280
Jenkins726125404
Telfair7215724512
Montgomery718161212
McIntosh695161142
Irwin6822241810
Jasper6757161820
Miller67517194
Wilkes669401216
Long665181101
Heard634227163
Treutlen624216243
Macon618243264
Pulaski6083123212
Turner597412345
Terrell565233452
Crawford525133172
Twiggs510201375
Taylor509287223
Lincoln508293242
Lanier49627794
Wilcox4753472918
Randolph467157321
Wheeler459166213
Calhoun446134150
Marion398162172
Talbot38390180
Warren374151143
Echols35811245
Schley21013950
Clay1835530
Baker1616990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman818620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 67°
Fair
Fair 0% 80° 67°

Friday

83° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 83° 58°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 59°

Sunday

86° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 68°

Monday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 83° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 87° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 78° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
69°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories