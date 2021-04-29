UPDATE: Georgia reports 878,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,274 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 878,827 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,500 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,534 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 28, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 877,816 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,068 new cases were confirmed on April 29, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 219,896 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 29, 2021, the state reports that 6,054,840 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 29, in Columbus, 14,274 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 396 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,334 total cases today, April 29. There were 5,907 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,157 cases in Harris County, as of the April 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: