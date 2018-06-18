US Rep. John Lewis to speak at art institute commencement

Georgia

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
 MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be the keynote speaker at the Art Institute of Atlanta’s commencement ceremony.
  
Lewis is scheduled to speak during the 11 a.m. Monday event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre northwest of Atlanta.
  
The Georgia Democrat and civil rights worker-led marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, during the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march. The protest ended with marchers being brutally attacked by law enforcement officers.
  
Lewis also worked on voter registration drives and other civil rights activities in Mississippi and across the South during the 1960s.
  
The Art Institute said in a news release that more than 300 diplomas will be conferred during the ceremony, including 55 to U.S. military veterans.
 

