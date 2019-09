WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some.

LAVONIA, Ga. (WSPA) – Body camera video from the shooting of two Lavonia Police officers has been released by law enforcement.

The video shows the suspect, 22-year-old Khari Anthony Dashaun Gordon, repeatedly putting his hands into his pockets moments before the shooting.

We have cut the video to end at the moment of the shooting.

The video goes on to show the two officers calling for help and returning to their patrol car.