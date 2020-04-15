Woman arrested after stealing news van in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – A woman has been arrested for stealing a news van with a reporter inside and then crashing. The incident happened Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

Police say a news reporter, who is pregnant, and a photographer were on the scene of a crash when this all started.

The photographer got out of the vehicle to set up the camera. Officers say 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford, who was involved in the original crash, jumped into the news van and drove away.

The reporter, who was in the back of the van, started screaming for help.

An Atlanta officer said the accident could have been tragic but thankfully the reporter wasn’t hurt and the suspect had minor injuries.

Lunsford, who is also pregnant, was taken to the hospital. She was reportedly acting strange at the scene of the accident. Police say she’ll be charged with kidnapping.