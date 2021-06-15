Getting back to normal at Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – This time last year, the Troup County Tigers, like many other teams around the country, were adapting to the new guidelines as we all battled the COVID pandemic. Teams were forced to adapt and get creative in order to make the 2020 season a possibility. Now as we turn the corner in 2021, things are looking up.

Now we’re just ready to get started. You know we’re close to putting this COVID thing behind us, I think. So we’re excited and ready to roll, and these kids are excited. The kids are very resilient. They’re a lot more resilient than us adults, they’re just wanting to come out here to play and have fun. Tanner Glisson, Troup County Head Coach

With most of the precautions and restrictions relaxed by the GHSA, it’s now time to focus on the gridiron, and that’s something these Troup County Tigers are looking forward to.

I come in here, thanking every day. This practice, you know how it is being a player. Waking up every morning, it’s worth it come Fridays. When everybody in the crowd, everybody screaming your name. When they see that big five eight on your back, they gonna know. They gonna know. Braxton Truitt, Troup County Offensive Lineman

I switched positions this year, so it’s like brand new, like I just started playing football again. Where I’m ready for everyday, excited to go practice and everything. Tyler Duncan, Troup County Linebacker

Playing alongside my brothers. You know what I’m saying? My family. The guys I put in work with everyday. That’s what I look forward to. Montae Reed, Troup County Linebacker

The Tigers open their season on August 20th, taking on Harris County.