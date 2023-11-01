THOMASTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia High School Association announced Wednesday the latest reclassification numbers and placements for the 2024-26 school years. The GHSA previously announced the dissolution of Class 7A after this school year. This reclassification places schools in seven classifications, with the smallest in Class 1A-Division 2, and the biggest in Class 6A.

Here’s how the schools in the News 3 viewing area have been placed. Schools can appeal their enrollment figure or request to play in a higher classification over the next week. The reclassification committee will hear appeals on November 9.

Class 4A: Harris County, Northside, Troup County Class 3A: LaGrange, Shaw, Hardaway Class 2A: Columbus, Spencer, Carver, Sumter County, Callaway, Jordan, Kendrick Class 1A-Division 1: Stewart County Class 1A-Division 2: Chatt. Co., Manchester, Schley County, Taylor County, Randolph-Clay, Greenville, Central-Talbotton, Rainey-McCullers, Quitman County, Webster County

NOTES: Stewart County does not play GHSA football. Rainey-McCullers, Quitman County, and Webster County are non-football-playing schools. You can see the full reclassification numbers for all classes below.