COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Name, Image and Likeness guidelines were passed today by the GHSA Executive Committee by a 66-9 vote. The vote makes Georgia the 30th state in the country to have NIL use in some form.

Under the guidelines published by the GHSA today, students will not be able to use school logos, names or facilities in any NIL deal. Students cannot be paid based on performance in games, as well as a way to keep a student at a school or move to another school.

We had the opportunity to talk with Muscogee County Athletic Director Jeff Battles, who is a member of the Executive Committee, on what this means moving forward for Georgia High School Athletes. You can hear what he had to say in the video player above.