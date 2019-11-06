GHSA Girls Flag Football Kicks Off

The GHSA Girls Flag Football league officially kicked off under the Kinnett Stadium lights on Tuesday. Eight high schools from the Fountain City competed against each other in the inaugural week of competition.

Muscogee County Director of Athletics, Jeff Battles, said they County has worked for over a year to make this night and this league happen. He also believed the field weren’t just filled with great athletes but pioneers.

“These girls have been working hard and they deserve the opportunity to do something like this. To showcase their athletics abilities,” said Battles. “I call these girls trail blazers. They’re out here setting the trail for all the future young ladies who want to express themselves in other ways that aren’t traditional girl sports. It’s just an awesome opportunity for them and the future young ladies in our district and upcoming.”



Here are the final scores from the 1st week of GHSA Girls Flag Football in Muscogee County:

Spencer 20 – Hardaway 0

Shaw 2 – Northside 0

Columbus 12 – Kendrick 0

Carver 8 – Jordan 0