THOMASTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia High School Association announced new region alignments after hearing appeals on classifications Thursday. Of note, Troup County was allowed to move to Class 3A after several schools moved up to 4A. Hardaway and Shaw won appeals to drop down to Class 2A from 3A. Schools can appeal to move within their classification until November 15th. Schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area will be in BOLD. You can find the full region alignments below.

Region 1-4A: Central-Carroll, Griffin, Harris County, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill, Northside, Starr’s Mill

Region 2-3A: Fayette County, LaGrange, Mary Persons, Sandy Creek, Spalding, Trinity Christian, Troup County, Upson-Lee, Whitewater

Region 1-2A: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Shaw, Spencer, Sumter County

Region 2-2A: Callaway, Jackson, Morgan County, Pike County, Rutland, Westside-Macon

Region 1-1A Division 2: Baconton, Baker County*, Calhoun County*, Early County, Miller County, Mitchell County, Pataula Charter, Pelham, Quitman County*, Randolph-Clay, Seminole County, Southwest Georgia STEM*, Stewart County*, Terrell County

Region 6-1A Division 2: Central-Talbotton, Chatt. Co., Furlow Charter*, Macon County, Marion County, Rainey-McCullers*, Schley County, Taylor County, Webster County*

Region 7-1A Division 2: Atlanta Classical*, Bowdon, Fulton Leadership Academy*, Genesis Innovation*, Georgia Fugees Academy*, Georgia School for Deaf, Greenville, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Manchester, Trion