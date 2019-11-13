GHSA Regions Update

After the initial realignments were released schools had a window to appeal those decisions and now the dust has settled and these are the realignments for GHSA

2 – AAAAA
Harris County
Northside, Columbus (Down from 6A)
McIntosh
Griffin
Northgate
Starr’s Mill
Whitewater

2 – AAAA
Carver, Columbus (Up From 3A)
Columbus
Hardaway
Jordan (Up from 3A)
Kendrick (Up from 2A)
LaGrange
Shaw
Spencer (Up from 3A)
Troup County

2 – AAA
Amercius Sumter
Central, Macon
Crisp County
Jackson
Mary Persons
Peach County
Pike County
Rutland
Upson-Lee
Westside, Macon

5-AA
Callaway
Bremen
Haralson County
Heard County
Temple

1-A Public
Randolph-Clay
Baconton
Brooks County
Calhoun County
Miller County
Mitchell County
Pataula Charter
Pelham
Seminole County
Terrell County

5-A Public
Central, Talbotton
Chattahoochee County
Greenville
Macon County
Manchester
Marion County
Schley County
Stewart County
Taylor County

4-A Private
Brookstone
Heritage, Newnan
St. Anne-Pacelli
Trinity Christian

