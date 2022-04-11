The GHSA Soccer Playoffs are set to get underway on Tuesday and continue throughout the week. Here’s a list of 1st Round Matchups, and times (where available).

Class 5A: #3 Northside Girls at #2 Union Grove (Tuesday at 5:30 at Union Grove)

Class 4A Girls: #4 Baldwin at #1 Columbus (Friday at 5:30/Kinnett Stadium), #3 West Laurens at #2 LaGrange, #3 Troup County at #2 Spalding, #4 Spencer at #1 Perry (Thursday at 6pm at Perry)

Class 4A Boys: #4 Rutland at #1 Columbus (Friday at 7:30/Kinnett Stadium), #3 Perry at #2 LaGrange, #3 Troup County at #2 Spalding, #4 Spencer at #1 West Laurens (Friday at 6:30pm at West Laurens)

Class 2A: #3 Model at #2 Callaway Boys, #3 Dade County at #2 Callaway Girls

Class 1A Public: Chatt. Co. Boys and Girls recieve 1st Round Bye. #3 Georgia Military at #2 Manchester Girls

Class 1A Private Boys: #4 Brookstone at #1 Paideia, #4 Our Lady of Mercy at #1 Pacelli

Class 1A Private Girls: #3 Pacelli at #2 Whitefield Academy, #4 ELCA at #1 Brookstone