Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Glenwood Gators are in the hunt for their first AISA State Championship in 5 years. This is considered a pretty big drought for one of the most consistently great programs in the state. This version of the Gators is hungry to end it.

The seniors on this year’s team have never been this far in the post season and they’re cherishing the chance to cement their legacy with the championship standard at their school.



“I played varsity for three years. This is my first time actually being able to go play for the championship, because we had the COVID year. Last year we came up a little short. It’s been five years. It’s been a little too long,” said senior Ty Smith.



“You just look around and you see this school is pretty successful at baseball and I hope we put another baseball on that wall,” said senior Colton Dempsy.



While it’s Tim Fanning’s job to lead this program, he was inspired by how hard his team has worked to get to this point.



“To see the work that they’ve put in it always motivates a coach to see guys work that hard. And not really expect anything in return but a chance to play for a championship and that’s what they have,” said Fanning.



The Gators will square off against Pike Liberal, a school that has won the past three state championships in a row. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. ET at Paterson Field in Montgomery, Alabama.