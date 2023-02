Montgomery (WRBL) – The Glenwood Gator Girls Basketball team made it to the finals of the AISA 3A State Championship, but were unfortunately beat by Clarke Prep 59 – 49. They finish the season as 3A State Runner-Ups.

For the Lakeside Lady Chiefs, who made it to the AISA 2A State Championship, they fall to Edgewood Academy 59 – 36. A tough way to end the season, but a great season nonetheless.

