Montgomery (WRBL) – The Glenwood Gators have had quite the journey to the state championship finals. In their first matchup, the Gators toppled the Fort Dale Eagles 54 – 36. From there, they faced Lee-Scott Academy. That matchup was as dramatic as possible. Capped off with Glenwood taking the lead in the final seconds as they won 39 – 38. That game sent the Gators to the finals, where they take down the Macon-East Knights 41 – 39. The final shot by Brandon McCrain landed as time expired. What a way to finish by Coach Dusty Perdue’s Gator squad.