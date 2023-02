MONTGOMERY (WRBL) – Thursday presented the final day for teams in the AISA Final Four to punch their ticket to the State Championships on Friday at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

Glenwood handed Lee-Scott their 2nd loss of the season in the first Class 3A Boys Semifinal, while Springwood saw their season come to a end in the other Class 3A Semifinal. You can watch the highlights, as well as a schedule of our area teams in State Championships in the video player above.