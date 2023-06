PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) – The Glenwood Gators are no stranger to Basketball success, the boys team winning a state title this past season. But, today the Gators took time to put on a youth Basketball camp for the community. Coach Dusty Perdue spoke about what the camp provides in the clip above. The camp will be active through June 7th from 9am to 11am.

If you are interested in attending the camp for the next two days, contact Dusty Perdue at (706)-681-6811.