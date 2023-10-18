MONTGOMERY, Al. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board voted to allow Glenwood School and Lee-Scott Academy to join the AHSAA, effective with the upcoming 2024-25 school year. Both schools are currently members of the Alabama Independent Schools Association. The schools will be included in the upcoming reclassification cycle, where they will be placed in their classification and region. While athletically, both schools will be in the AHSAA, academically, both schools will still be members of the AISA. Below, you can find reactions from both schools’ administrations.

“While our time in the AISA has been tremendous, we are super excited at the opportunity to compete in the AHSAA. We believe this gives our student-athletes the best platform to showcase their abilities, while allowing us as a community to show the rest of the state how amazing the Glenwood Family truly is!” Glenwood Athletic Director Tim Fanning