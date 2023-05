SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – The rivalry between Lee-Scott and Glenwood needs no introduction, no matter the sport. The two teams faced off in the AISA 3A Semifinals on Wednesday, with a spot in the State Championship series on the line. The Gators won Game 1 5-3 and Game 2 1-0 to punch their ticket to Montgomery. You can catch highlights of Game 1 in the video player above.