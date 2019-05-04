Glenwood Wins 2019 AISA Softball Championship Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Montgomery, AL - The Glenwood Gators softball team ran the gaunlet in AISA's Class 3A softball post season and came out on top of the mountain winning the 2019 AISA State Championship.

After beating Macon East earlier on Friday the Gators just needed one more win over the Knights to secure the title. The game was tied at 1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning, pitcher Ashley Gallant comes through with a huge line drive with the bases loaded that put Glenwood in the lead 3-1. Later in the inning the Knights responded, after cutting the lead to just one run, Kaylee Bell hits an infield single and Macon East tied the game back up at 3-3.

It stayed dead locked until the 7th inning. Sophie Wilkerson stepped into the batter's box with 1 out and a runner on, Wilkerson hit a ground ball to 3rd and gets thrown out at first. However Chole Enfinger sprints to 3rd base and slides in safely, the Knights throw the ball over the 3rd baseman's head and Enfinger runs home to score the winning run. Glenwood goes on to win the state championship in walk off fashion 4-3.