 

Glenwood’s Jackson Griner Signs With Austin Peay

The Glenwood Gators season ended at the AISA Championship game. The Gators quarterback, Jackson Griner, will get a chance to play college football. On Wednesday Griner committed to play at Austin Peay University. The dual-threat signal caller described his teammates and the Glenwood community like one big family. The reason why he chose to play for the Governors is because Austin Peay can provide that same kind of family atmosphere.
“The coaches really stood out to me. It felt like an at home kind of style. I love the campus, it just makes me feel at home. It’s still kind of crazy because this is what everybody dreams of and not everybody gets the opportunity. It’s just still kind of surreal,” said Griner.

