2020 RBC Heritage Features Deep & Talented Field

The 2020 PGA Tour season rolls on this week in Hilton Head, South Carolina. This event usually happens after The Masters so in past years the bigger names in golf take this week off. However in an usual 2020 season this year’s RBC Heritage has a deep and talented field.



Players like Dusting Johnson, Ricky Fowler, and world’s #1 Rory McIlroy have come out to compete in Hilton Head. A field this deep is usually reserved for one of the four golf majors. The golfers on the on the tour are just so happy to be competing again and to have some of the world’s best golfers in the field is a welcomed challenge.



“That’s a good feeling. That’s what we all want to play against the best field we got. You know as you said the silver lining to all this is all the top guys are going to play a little more often going forward. That’s a good thing for the tour and for everyone at home that will be watching,” said McIlroy.



The 2020 RBC Hertiage tees off on June 18th.