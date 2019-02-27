Greenville Falls In Elite 8 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Greenville, GA - The Greenville Lady Patriots were loaded with young talent this season. Greenville won 26 games this season and fully expected to make it back to the GHSA Class A Finals once again. However the young Lady Patriots fell short at home when Clinch County defeated the champs 69-60 Tuesday night.