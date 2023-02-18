COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Hardaway Lady Hawks faced off against the Westover Patriots on Friday night for the 1-4A Region Championship. The Hawks, led by Head Coach Kelly Ellison, took down the Patriots handedly 70 – 42. They have earned a number one seed in the GHSA Class 4A State Championships.

The Carver Lady Tigers took down the Monroe Golden Tornadoes in dominant fashion, 97 -58 to also win the 1-3A Region Championship. The Tigers, led by Head Coach Anson Hundley, have also earned a number one seed in the GHSA Class 3A State Championships.

Good luck to both the Hawks and Tigers as they gear up for the playoffs!

You can see highlights from both of these games in the video players above.