 

Hardaway Hawks Fly To The College Level

Sports

A pair of Hardaway Hawks are flying to the college level. Basketball player Aaron Pitts won’t go too far away from, he’ll continue to play hoops at Chattahoochee Valley Community College. Pitts said CVCC’s commitment to a family atmosphere was big for him.
“They stress family a lot so that’s what I really want, and it felt like that’s what best for me and I can get to where I want to get to. It’s big man. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of and I’m glad that I can make my dream come true,” said Pitts.
Hawks offensive lineman Devan Hughes will head to North Carolina and play for Gardner Webb University. Hughes said Gardner Webb’s commitment to him and his career in Columbus was a big reason why he signed with them on Wednesday.
“Really it was the commitment of the coaches and recruiting me. They never stopped talking to me so I really like the commitment and the trust that you know once I go there I’m going to be a real good player on their team,” said Hughes.

