Hardaway Hawks Fly To The College Level

Pacelli's Ian Matthews usually makes headlines on the basketball court. However the 6'5" athlete will continue his athletic career on the football field. On Wednesday Matthews signed a football scholarship to play at Auburn University. He had a very impressive list of Power 5 schools that offered him that included South Carolina, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Even though the Auburn Tigers are going to through a coaching transition phase right now Matthews said Auburn was the best fit for him.

"First the community around it they're just all about football. I just like how they love football there and how they treat it there. I just thought that the team was the right fit for me. Even though the coaching situation, I took it into consideration but it really wasn't a factor that made me choose whether to go there or not. Nobody expected me to go college for football. Usually I was a basketball player at first but then when I got interests in football I just loved it," said Matthews.