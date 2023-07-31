CATAULA (WRBL) – It was a packed house at Pate Park in Cataula, as family and friends sent off the Harris County 12U All-Stars to the Little League Southeast Regional. The regionals will take place in Warner Robins and get underway on Thursday. If Harris County wins the tournament, they will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA later this month.

Harris County will play Bridgeport, West Virginia in their regional opener Thursday night at 7. The game will be carried by ESPN+. You can hear from the team at the send-off in the video player above.