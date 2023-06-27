CATAULA (WRBL) – It will be Harris County Little League that represents District 8 in the Georgia Little League State Tournament. After losing game one to Northern Little League, Harris County came roaring back, winning game two in a 15 – 0 shutout. The deciding game was won in shutout fashion as well, as Harris County won 5 – 0.

The real standout from the team was Fuller Carver, the starting pitcher. Carver had thrown in both games prior, but in limited appearances. However, in the deciding game, Fuller had no limitations. He threw a complete game no-hitter, while also accumulating 15 strikeouts on the day.

Though an opponent is yet to be named, Harris County will head to Smyrna for the State Tournament. Play begins July 15.

You can see highlights from Game three between Harris County and Northern in the video player above.