HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County High School (HCHS) held its Fall 2022 Athletic Scholarship Signing Ceremony in its auditorium on Thursday. These seniors were the signees:

Storm Clark, who will fish for University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama

Emily Calhoun, who will play volleyball at Point University in West Point, Georgia

Mackenzie Southerland, who will play softball at College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Georgia

Gracie Williams, who will play softball at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro, Georgia

HCHS Athletic Director Mindy Johnson began the ceremony with a welcoming speech.

“Parents, I would like to congratulate you on a job well done,” she said. “And grandparents. I know you must feel an amazing sense of pride and happiness as you see your children sitting up here on the stage. I think they have turned into everything and that you hoped for and more.”

Johnson said each student on the stage was dual enrolled in college, had an “outstanding” grade point average and has represented Harris County with great integrity. She thanked the school’s fishing, volleyball and softball coaches for their dedication to their athletes.

Above, Athletic Director Mindy Johnson speaks at the podium. Behind her is Emily Calhoun’s volleyball coach, Rob Grant.

Johnson introduced each signee with a quote from a school employee, starting with Clark.

“Mr. Bryce Robinson, former AD [athletic director], had this to say about Storm: ‘Storm is an awesome kid, fast learner, not afraid to try new things out and an all-around great guy,’” she said.

Next, she quoted what Work-Based Learning Coordinator and Travel Volleyball Coach Gary Johannes had said about Calhoun:

“Her relentless work ethic and attitude both on and off the court is what has taken her to the next level to Point University,” she said. “She is an excellent role model for all the volleyball athletes, and I am proud to have coached her over the years.”

Johnson said social studies teacher Robyn Slay had called Southerland a valuable part of her class and that she was willing to help her classmates.

“She always comes in energized, and that is contagious,” Johnson said, quoting Slay. “She has done a great job of balancing school and athletics because she is highly motivated.”

Slay also had good things to say about Williams.

“While I’m not currently teaching Gracie now, I have had her in my class in the past, and she is very smart,” Johnson said, quoting Slay. “But more importantly, Gracie is driven to be successful.”

Johnson said that only 7% of high school students earn college scholarships each year and congratulated the signees for being a part of that.

The students’ coaches took turns talking about them.

Coach Colton Cox spoke about Clark, saying that he shares his love of the outdoors with other young people by taking them hunting and fishing.

“He’s been on the fishing team since the sixth grade and has become a great fisherman,” Cox said. “And he’s been a leader of the team for several years now. And throughout his career, he’s made the state championship on the three different trials that he’s fished on each year.”

Cox said Clark has also been to the nationals each year except for one. He said that last year, Clark was named “All-American Fisherman.”

“So he went to Texas on this adventure to go with all the other people that were recognized for this award … While he was there, he was also able to fish with a professional fisherman, and they shared their knowledge with him, and he was able to bring that back with him and share it with his team as a leader.”

Calhoun’s volleyball coach, Rob Grant, was the next to speak.

“Well, I was told that I can’t tell any stories and I can’t embarrass her,” he said. “So I’m not sure what I’m going to say cause I have a lot of stories, and I could really embarrass her. So I’ll just try to stick to a nice little script. Emily has been in the volleyball program since 2019.”

Grant said Emily has played in over 200 sets and is her team’s captain.

“She’s had almost 2,000 assists,” he said. “That means that she set the ball for another girl to get the kill for us to get the point. She has almost 150 aces, almost 700 digs. That means that she dove onto the floor to keep the ball from hitting the floor on our side so the other team didn’t get a point.”

Grant said Calhoun had almost 100 kills and has helped her team get about 2,500 points in her career. Since she has been her team’s setter for the last three years, he said, the team has won 140 games and lost “very, very few.”

“We’re right now on a 23 straight home winning streak,” he said. “In her career as a setter at home, we’ve only lost one match.”

Grant said Calhoun is probably one of the best setters Harris County High School has had. He said the fact that Calhoun was going to Point University warmed his heart because the head coach there played for him at Harris County High School.

“She knows that she’s not losing us because we’ll be right there behind her supporting her all the way through her college career,” he said.

He told all four signees that once each of them is a Harris County Tiger, he or she is always a Harris County Tiger.

“You’re always welcome to come back and find me,” he said. “You know I’ll give you a hug and tell you how much I am proud of you because you are going to represent not just this school but this county in such great fashion that you put us on the map.”

Next to speak was Softball Coach Sam Harrison. She spoke about Southerland before speaking about Williams.

“So Mackenzie has been a part of the Harris County High School softball program for five years,” she said. “She’s played a total of 12 years, and she has been nonstop ever since.”

Harrison said she’s known Southerland for many years and that she used to take pitching lessons with her.

Mackenzie was also a part of the 2019 state runner up team as her freshman year,” she said. “And in 2020 and ’21, she earned First Team All-Region and All Bi-City for being utility and infielder. She also earned Harris County High School Lady Tiger Offensive Player of the Year for 2020 and ’21 season. So that in itself, as a young, developing player shows how strong she was.”

Harrison recalled when a ball hit Southerland’s bare hand and she toughed out the rest of the practice session. It turned out she had broken a bone in her hand.

“But despite all that, she did not stop,” he said. “Her dad did whatever it took. He went and got a mitt, and she wore that mitt, and she hit. She still did what she needed to do to help our team be successful.”

Harrison said Southerland has maintained a 4.1 GPA throughout high school and is involved in National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Key Club, Student Government and Beta Club. She said Southerland wants to pursue a career in neonatal nursing.

Next, Harrison talked about Williams. She said Williams has played softball for a total of 12 years and has played for five years in the Harris County High School softball program.

“Gracie was a part of the 2019 softball team that won Second in State,” she said. “And she was awarded Second Team All-Region. She earned the 2019 Harris County High School Lady Tigers Elevate Award that season, also. She was a starting catcher as a freshman on the state runner-up team, and she did an awesome job holding her ground behind the plate catching the 2019 Pitcher of the Year and other dominating senior pitchers that we had on that team that season.”

One of Harrison’s favorite memories with Williams is from her freshman year. Harrison had asked the softball team to choose a player to represent them, and they chose Williams.

“Gracie and I stood there, and I told the team… I said, ‘Well, whoever makes it around the field first wins, of course. But that means if I win, we practice tomorrow. If she wins, we don’t practice.’”

Harrison said her challenge fired the team up.

“Everything was going good, you know, for my old self, until we rounded the corner,” she said. “And when we turned the corner from the outfield and all of the team was standing behind the plate, shouting for Gracie, she hit a different gear … And all I remember seeing from the background of it is her team being so happy and seeing her come to them.”

Harrison said Williams has maintained a 4.1 GPA while participating in multiple sports and being an honor student.

“She is part of the teaching program and won the CTAE Education Award in 2022. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, STEAM Club, Beta, Key Club and FCA. She also enjoys coaching, and that is another goal she has set for her future.”

Harrison said Williams dreams of becoming a teacher.