Hamilton, Ga (WRBL) – For the first time in their history the Harris County 12U Little League All-Stars have punched their ticket to the Southeast Regional Tournament.

This is just another accomplishment in a banner year for Harris County Little League. This was also the first season Harris County has won the District 8 Championship and the State Championship.



To win the District 8 Title, Harris County had to defeat the usual District 8 powerhouse the Northern All-Stars from Columbus. According to head coach Wade Pirkle, it was all about Harris County focusing on themselves instead of their opponent.



“I think the biggest thing for us, as coming up through coach pitch and the minor division, we’ve always done pretty well against Northern. We’ve had a lot of success against them so that really wasn’t a factor it was more focus on us. So I would say we’ve gotten used to being able to compete and have some success against Northern. But they obviously have set the standard in this district for a while. It was important for us to take care of them in district and get past that hurdle,” said Pirkle



Harris County will take on West Virginia in their first game in the Southeast Regional Tournament on August 4th.