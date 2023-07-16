SMYRNA (WRBL) – The Harris County Little League 12U All-Stars once again have advanced in the Georgia Little League state tournament. In today’s game, Harris County beat Warner Robins 9 – 1. Harris County has advanced to the third round, where they will match up against Cartersville. If Harris County can win their next matchup, which is Tuesday at 6pm Eastern, they will advance to the Finals of the state tournament.

You can see the highlights from Harris County vs. Warner Robins in the video player above.